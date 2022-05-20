Japan, IAEA Agree to Ensure Safety of Ukrainian N-Plants

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 20 (Jiji Press)--Japan and the International Atomic Energy Agency agreed on Friday to work together to ensure the safety of nuclear power plants in Ukraine, which is being invaded by Russia.

The agreement was reached at a meeting in Tokyo between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi.

Kishida and Grossi also agreed that Japan and the IAEA will cooperate over the planned release into the ocean of treated water from Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s <9501> disaster-stricken Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant in northeastern Japan.

"We highly evaluate the IAEA's efforts to ensure the safety of nuclear facilities in Ukraine," Kishida told Grossi.

Ensuring safety is extremely important, Grossi said, showing his plan to visit shortly the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southeastern Ukraine, which has been occupied by the Russian military.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]