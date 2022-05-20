Japan to Drastically Ease Border Measures from June 1

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 20 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government on Friday announced a decision to substantially relax its COVID-19 border control measures from June 1.

People entering Japan from countries and regions with a lower risk of bringing the novel coronavirus into the Asian nation will be exempted from COVID-19 testing upon arrival and will not be asked to quarantine at home.

Before restarting to accept foreign tourists, Japan will raise the daily limit on the number of people allowed to enter the country to around 20,000 from the current 10,000.

The COVID-19 testing exemption will be implemented to avoid overburdening airport quarantine staff. The move will mark a huge change in the government's border control measures, which have been based on the policy of testing all arrivals.

At a press conference Friday, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno noted that experts say the COVID-19 situation in Japan after the end of the Golden Week holiday period between late April and early May is better than before the period.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]