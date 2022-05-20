Japan to Drastically Relax Border Measures from June 1

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 20 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government on Friday announced a decision to substantially relax its COVID-19 border control measures from June 1.

People entering Japan from countries and regions where the novel coronavirus infections have calmed down will be exempted from COVID-19 testing upon arrival and will not be asked to quarantine for a while at home.

Japan will also raise the daily cap on the number of people allowed to enter the country to 20,000 from 10,000.

Explaining the reason for the relaxation at a press conference Friday, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno noted that experts say the COVID-19 situation in Japan after the end of the Golden Week holiday period between late April and early May is better than before the period.

