Japan's COVID-19 Daily Count Down 2,200

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 20 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 37,438 new COVID-19 cases Friday, down some 2,200 from a week before.

New COVID-19 deaths stood at 44. The number of coronavirus patients with severe symptoms fell by four from Thursday to 106.

In Tokyo, new infections fell by 536 from a week before to 3,573. The daily count stood below the week-before level for the seventh straight day.

The seven-day average of new infections stood at 3,612.4, down 13 pct week on week, according to the Tokyo metropolitan government.

The number of seriously ill patients under Tokyo's criteria grew by one from Thursday to three.

