Biden Seen Seeking Economic, Security Cooperation during Japan Trip

Tokyo, May 20 (Jiji Press)--U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to seek stronger economic and security cooperation among the United States and Indo-Pacific allies during his Japan visit from Sunday to Tuesday, aiming to counter China's growing hegemonic moves.

According to his itinerary released by the Japanese and U.S. governments Friday, Biden will hold talks with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday, and participate in a Quad summit among Japan, the United States, Australia and India the following day.

Biden is scheduled to arrive in Japan on Sunday afternoon from South Korea. He will meet with Japanese Emperor Naruhito at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Monday morning, prior to the summit with Kishida at the State Guest House, Akasaka Palace.

The U.S. president is also slated to meet with relatives of Japanese nationals abducted by North Korea decades ago and have dinner with Kishida at the Happo-en facility with a Japanese garden on Monday evening.

The Quad summit will begin Tuesday morning under the chairmanship of Kishida. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the summit, but it is uncertain whether Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison will do so after his country's general election on Saturday.

