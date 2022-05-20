Japan Eases COVID-19 Mask Guidance

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 20 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government announced relaxed COVID-19 mask guidance Friday in line with a proposal from experts.

Wearing face masks for coronavirus protection is no longer necessary outdoors if there is little conversation, even in situations where enough social distance cannot be maintained, the government said.

The government also said that it no longer makes a blanket request that preschool children aged 2 or older wear masks, which was recommended by the government at one point.

On Thursday, the health ministry's COVID-19 advisory board made a proposal that the mask guidance be eased.

According to the new guidnce, people do not need to wear face masks outside, regardless of whether they are talking to others, if they are at least 2 meters apart.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]