Tokyo to End COVID-19 Dining Restrictions

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 20 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government Friday decided to terminate COVID-19 dining restrictions for certified restaurants and bars when its period of alert for a rebound in infections expires at the end of Sunday.

"We haven't seen any expansion of infections that was feared to happen after the Golden Week holiday period" between late April and early May, Governor Yuriko Koike told a meeting of the metropolitan government's coronavirus task force.

"We want to enter a stage in which we prevent the spread of the virus by taking basic infection control measures thoroughly," Koike added.

At present, eating and drinking establishments in Tokyo certified as taking enough infection control measures are allowed to accept group dining of up to eight people per table for up to two hours.

The restrictions will expire at the end of Sunday, when the alert period finishes without being extended as decided at the task force meeting.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]