Japan Spots China's New Facility in East China Sea

Tokyo, May 20 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Foreign Ministry said Friday that it has confirmed Chinese moves to establish a structure believed to be a drilling facility in the East China Sea.

The structure is on the Chinese side of the geographical equidistance line between Japan and China, according to the ministry.

"It is extremely regrettable that China is unilaterally going ahead with development," said Takehiro Funakoshi, director-general of the ministry's Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau.

He made a strong protest to Yang Yu, charge d'affaires ad interim of the Chinese Embassy in Tokyo, over the telephone.

Japan and China agreed on joint gas development in the East China Sea in 2008, but little progress has been made in working-level talks on the matter. China is proceeding with development unilaterally.

