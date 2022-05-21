Blinken to Visit Japan from Sat.

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, May 20 (Jiji Press)--U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Japan for four days from Saturday, joining U.S. President Joe Biden who is on his first trip to Asia as president, the State Department said Friday.

Blinken will have talks with Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and other senior Japanese officials. They are expected to discuss the promotion of bilateral economic cooperation through the "two-plus-two" framework among Japanese and U.S. foreign and economic ministers.

While in Tokyo, Biden is set to announce the launch of the U.S.-led Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, or IPEF. Blinken is also seen to exchange opinions on the IPEF initiative with the Japanese side.

In addition, Russia's invasion of Ukraine and North Korea's missile launches are expected to be on the agenda of the talks between Blinken and Hayashi.

"The secretary's visit will reaffirm the U.S.-Japan alliance's central role as the cornerstone of peace, security and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and around the world," State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]