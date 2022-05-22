Tokyo Skytree Marks 10th Anniversary of Opening

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 22 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo Skytree in Sumida Ward in the Japanese capital, known as the world's tallest self-sustaining tower, marked the 10th anniversary of its opening on Sunday.

The Tobu Railway Co. <9001> group, which operates the 634-meter tower and an adjacent commercial complex, is organizing commemorative events, including the live broadcasting of a show performed by Kabuki actor Ichikawa Ebizo XI at a top section of the tower.

As Tokyo Tower in Minato Ward, which used to be the primary television broadcast tower in the region, faced difficulty in ensuring complete broadcasting coverage after high-rise buildings were built around it, TV broadcasters in Tokyo started considering developing a replacement facility.

The development plan began to be implemented in full scale around the mid-2000s and Tokyo Skytree started operating on May 22, 2012.

Having established itself also as a popular tourist destination in the Japanese capital, Tokyo Skytree and adjacent facilities together saw the cumulative number of visitors exceed 300 million in October last year.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]