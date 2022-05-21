Japan's COVID-19 Daily Count Down 3,500

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 21 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 35,922 new cases of novel coronavirus infection Saturday, down by some 3,500 from a week before.

New COVID-19 deaths stood at 31. The number of very ill coronavirus patients fell by five from Friday to 101.

New infections in Tokyo totaled 3,464, down by 335 from a week earlier, with the daily count standing below the week-before level for the eighth straight day.

There were seven new fatalities among COVID-19 patients in the Japanese capital.

The seven-day average of new infections in Tokyo fell 14.1 pct to 3,564.6, according to the capital's metropolitan government. The number of coronavirus patients with severe symptoms under Tokyo criteria stood at three, unchanged from Friday.

