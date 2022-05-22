Komeito to Propose Setting Up Japanese Version of CDC

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 21 (Jiji Press)--Komeito, the junior coalition partner of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, plans to propose the establishment of a Japanese version of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to better fight COVID-19, informed sources said Saturday.

Komeito hopes that the new body will act as a control tower in implementing measures to combat infectious diseases in an effective manner and in releasing related information to the public accurately.

The party will ask the government as early as Wednesday to include the creation of the Japanese version of the CDC in its "honebuto" basic economic and fiscal policy guidelines to be compiled in June, the sources said.

Komeito will also seek the laying out of a framework to allow medical institutions in Japan to make role-sharing arrangements and secure sufficient beds and workers, in order to prevent the country's medical system from collapsing in the event of a rapid spread of infections.

The party will also ask the government to drastically boost its expenditures on children-related policies and measures to tackle the declining birthrate under its upcoming honebuto guidelines, in addition to taking steps to cope with rapid price increases, according to the sources.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]