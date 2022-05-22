Strong Quake Hits Eastern, Northeastern Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 22 (Jiji Press)--A strong earthquake rocked eastern and northeastern Japan on Sunday, measuring lower 5, the fifth-highest level on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7, in Iwaki, Fukushima Prefecture, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The quake with an estimated magnitude of 5.8 occurred around 12:24 p.m. (3:24 a.m. GMT) at the depth of about 30 kilometers off Ibaraki Prefecture, Fukushima's southern neighbor.

The agency said that no tsunami was expected from the temblor.

No human damage has been reported, according to the Fukushima prefectural government.

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. <9501> said no abnormalities have been confirmed at its Fukushima No. 1 and Fukushima No. 2 nuclear power stations.

