Kishida Congratulates Australia's Incoming PM Albanese

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 22 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Sunday sent a congratulatory message to Anthony Albanese, Australia's incoming prime minister, over the victory his Labor Party secured in Saturday's general election.

In his message, Kishida said he wants to work together with Albanese to further advance the current solid relations between Japan and Australia and realize a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

Albanese plans to attend a summit of the Quad countries of Japan, the United States, Australia and India set to be held in Tokyo on Tuesday.

Kishida said in the message that he is looking forward to seeing Albanese in Tokyo soon.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]