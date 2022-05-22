APEC Trade Chiefs Fail to Adopt Joint Statement

Newsfrom Japan

Bangkok, May 22 (Jiji Press)--Trade ministers of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum member economies wrapped up their two-day meeting in Bangkok on Sunday without adopting a joint statement.

During the APEC meeting, major Western countries including Japan and the United States came into a serious collision with Russia over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, and participants decided not to adopt a joint statement, which needs to be unanimously approved.

Instead, Thailand, this year's APEC chair, plans to issue the chair's statement.

From Japan, Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Koichi Hagiuda attended the APEC trade ministers' meeting.

In a press conference held after the end of the two-day discussions, Hagiuda said he told his counterparts that Russia's aggression toward Ukraine constitutes a clear violation of international law and can never be tolerated.

