Biden Arrives in Japan for Talks with Kishida, Quad Summit

Tokyo, May 22 (Jiji Press)--U.S. President Joe Biden arrived in Japan on Sunday afternoon, visiting the Asian country for the first time as president to hold talks with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and attend a meeting of Quad leaders.

The president, after visiting South Korea from Friday, flew to the U.S. military's Yokota base in western Tokyo aboard Air Force One.

During Monday's Japan-U.S. summit, Kishida is expected to tell Biden that Japan plans to boost its defense expenditures in response to the increasingly severe security environment in East Asia. The two leaders are likely to affirm the importance of extended deterrence backed by the U.S. nuclear umbrella and agree to strengthen the Japan-U.S. alliance.

Also, Kishida and Biden are expected to share a determination not to tolerate unilateral attempts to change the status quo in any part of the world, apparently having in mind Russia's invasion of Ukraine, China's maritime expansion in the East and South China seas and the situation surrounding Taiwan.

In addition, they are projected to affirm that Japan, the United States and South Korea will cooperate in responding to North Korea's accelerated nuclear and missile development. Biden is expected to urge Kishida to work on improving Japan's soured relations with South Korea.

