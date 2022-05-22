Japan Confirms 31,457 New COVID-19 Cases
Newsfrom JapanSociety Lifestyle
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
Tokyo, May 22 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 31,457 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, a decrease of about 3,500 from a week before.
Eighteen new deaths linked to COVID-19 were reported in the country. There were 92 severely ill coronavirus patients, down by nine from Saturday.
In Tokyo, 3,317 new COVID-19 infection cases were confirmed, down by 31 from a week earlier. The daily count fell below the week-before level for the ninth consecutive day.
New COVID-19 fatalities totaled six in the Japanese capital, while the seven-day average of new infections went down 10 pct from a week before to 3,560.1, according to the Tokyo metropolitan government.
The number of coronavirus patients with severe symptoms under Tokyo's criteria stood at three, unchanged from Saturday.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]