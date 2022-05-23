Biden Reiterates U.S. Resolve to Defend Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 23 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden met in Tokyo on Monday, with the visiting U.S. leader reiterating his country's resolve to defend the East Asian ally.

At the beginning of the bilateral summit, held at the State Guest House, or the Akasaka Palace, in Minato Ward in the Japanese capital, Kishida said he welcomes Biden's visit to Japan as it "demonstrates the United States' intention to continue strengthening its engagement in the Indo-Pacific region under any circumstances."

Biden said that the U.S.-Japan alliance is important for the world, adding that the United States' determination to defend Japan is unwavering.

Kishida said Russia's invasion of Ukraine "is shaking the very foundation of the international order, and unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force must never be tolerated anywhere in the world."

"Japan wants to lead the international community with the United States to realize a free and open Indo-Pacific based on the rules of law," he also said.

