Work Starts to Salvage Sunken Boat off Hokkaido

Shari, Hokkaido, May 23 (Jiji Press)--Work started Monday to salvage the Kazu I tour boat, which sank off the Shiretoko Peninsula in Hokkaido, northernmost Japan, a month ago.

A contractor commissioned by the Japan Coast Guard is expected to lift the boat close to the sea surface and tow it near a port in the Hokkaido city of Abashiri before raising it above the sea surface as early as Tuesday.

The Kazu I sank off the town of Shari after disappearing on April 23. Fourteen of the 26 people on board have been discovered and confirmed dead, while 12 people remain missing.

The JCG and others are continuing search activities around the peninsula including waters near Kunashiri, one of the four Russian-held northwestern Pacific islands claimed by Japan, but little progress has been made.

The salvage operation, which involves the Kaishin multipurpose work vessel, was initially scheduled to begin on Sunday.

