Japan Confirms 245,000 New COVID-19 Cases in Past Week

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 23 (Jiji Press)--Japan reported 245,282 new COVID-19 cases in the past week, marking a drop of 27,105 from the preceding week.

The country's cumulative COVID-19 cases, including those among cruise ship passengers and crew members, stood at 8,629,179 as of 10 a.m. Monday (1 a.m. GMT).

By prefecture, Tokyo had the most weekly new cases at 24,921, followed by Osaka at 19,802, Hokkaido at 16,271 and Aichi at 15,169.

Japan's COVID-19 death toll rose by 234 to 30,322.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]