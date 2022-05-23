Japan, U.S., 5 Others Denounce Russia's Invasion of Ukraine

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 23 (Jiji Press)--Japan, the United States and five other countries released on Monday a joint statement denouncing Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"We condemn in the strongest terms, the unprovoked war of aggression by Russia against Ukraine," said the statement, which was issued after trade ministers of the 21 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum member economies failed to adopt a joint communique at their two-day meeting in Bangkok through Sunday due to a rift between Western members and Russia over Moscow's war in Ukraine.

All of the seven nations that released the statement Monday, also including Australia, South Korea, New Zealand, Canada and Chile, as well as Russia are APEC members.

The seven countries' statement also expressed their "grave concern" at the deteriorating humanitarian situation and at the threatening of food and energy security in the world caused by the Russian aggression.

Reaffirming the importance of the rules-based international order that underpins an open, dynamic, resilient and peaceful Asia-Pacific region, "we strongly urge Russia to immediately cease its use of force and completely and unconditionally withdraw all of its military forces from Ukraine," it also said.

