Kishida, Biden Vow to Enhance Deterrence of Japan-U.S. Alliance

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 23 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and visiting U.S. President Joe Biden confirmed Monday that their countries will enhance the deterrence and response capabilities of their alliance.

The agreement came amid concerns that Russia's invasion of Ukraine may influence China's increasing hegemonic activities in East Asia.

At a meeting held at the State Guest House, or Akasaka Palace, in Tokyo's Minato Ward, Kishida said that the Japanese government will "secure a substantial increase in its defense spending in a bid to drastically enhance Japan's defense capabilities."

Kishida also said that the government does not rule out any options, such as possessing so-called counterstrike capabilities, indicating that it would consider the possibility of Japan acquiring the capability to attack enemy bases.

Biden said that the United States' determination to defend Japan is unwavering. Kishida and Biden agreed that Tokyo and Washington will communicate closely at a ministerial level to maintain and strengthen the extended deterrence including the U.S. nuclear umbrella.

