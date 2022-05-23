Former Tenma Executives Indicted for Bribery in Vietnam

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 23 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo public prosecutors indicted three former executives at Japanese plastic goods maker Tenma Corp. <7958> Monday on charges of paying bribes worth 23.6 million yen to Vietnamese tax officials.

The three include Kaneto Fujino, a 69-year-old former Tenma president, who were indicted without arrest on charges of violating the unfair competition prevention law. Tenma was also indicted on the same charges.

The investigation by the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office came after it received a voluntary report of wrongdoing by the company. The prosecutors' office had requested the assistance of Vietnamese investigators.

The other two former Tenma executives are Tsutomu Hosogoe, a 57-year-old former chief of the company's corporate planning department, and Haruhiko Yoshida, a 51-year-old former president of subsidiary Tenma Vietnam Co.

The three former executives allegedly distributed 2 billion dong to a customs official in Bac Ninh Province in the southeast Asian country as a reward for reducing a surcharge of nearly 1.8 billion yen in June 2017, according to the indictment and other sources.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]