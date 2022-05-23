Biden Vows to Respond Militarily in Event of Taiwan Invasion

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 23 (Jiji Press)--U.S. President Joe Biden said Monday that his country would intervene militarily if China invades Taiwan.

At a joint press conference with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida after a meeting in Tokyo, Biden was questioned whether he would be willing to respond militarily in the event of Taiwan's invasion.

"Yes," Biden replied, adding, "That's the commitment we made."

While the United States agrees with Beijing's One China policy, the idea that Taiwan can be taken by force "is just not appropriate," Biden said.

He stressed that it was important to keep sanctions on Russia in place over its invasion of Ukraine. If the sanctions are not maintained, "then what signal would that send to China about the cost of an attempt to take Taiwan by force?" Biden said.

