Japan Confirms 18,510 New COVID-19 Cases

Tokyo, May 23 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 18,510 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, down around 3,200 from a week earlier.

New COVID-19 deaths stood at 31. The number of patients with severe symptoms rose by four from Sunday to 96.

In Tokyo, new COVID-19 cases came to 2,025, a decrease of 352 from a week earlier and the 10th successive day of week-on-week decline.

The seven-day average of new infections in the capital fell 9.2 pct from a week before to 3,509.9. The number of patients with severe symptoms rose by one from Sunday to four.

