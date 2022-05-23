Japan to Host G-7 Summit in Hiroshima: Kishida

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 23 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Monday that his country will host next year's Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima, one of the two Japanese cities devastated by U.S. atomic bombings in the closing days of World War II.

Kishida unveiled the plan during a meeting in Tokyo with U.S. President Joe Biden, who expressed his support for it. The two leaders agreed to cooperate to realize a successful G-7 summit in Hiroshima.

The Japanese prime minister told a joint press conference with Biden after their meeting that he plans to use the summit to express the G-7's resolve to "consistently reject any threats using nuclear weapons and attempts to overthrow the international order," apparently referring to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Kishida, whose constituency is in Hiroshima, has been calling for the realization of a world without nuclear weapons. "Hiroshima would be the most suitable place to demonstrate our commitment to peace," he said.

"I want to show the world our pledge of never having humanity experience the horrors of nuclear weapons and affirm the G-7 cooperation to protect peace, international order and our values in front of a monument of peace," he said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]