Kishida, Biden Affirm Cooperation to Enhance Economic Security

Tokyo, May 23 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden hammered out on Monday the policy of enhancing cooperation for economic security.

Kishida and Biden reaffirmed Japan-U.S. collaboration in "protecting and promoting critical technologies, including through the use of export controls, supporting their respective competitive advantages and ensuring supply chain resilience," according to a joint statement issued after their meeting in Tokyo.

The leaders then agreed to establish "a joint task force to explore the development of next-generation semiconductors" and vowed to explore "further cooperation to strengthen economic security."

At a joint press conference held after the Japan-U.S. summit, Kishida stressed that he agreed with Biden to "cooperate for strengthening economy security including in the development of cutting-edge semiconductors."

He also noted that Japan and the United States will work with partner economies to build diverse supply chains for "critical minerals," whose major producers are China and Russia.

