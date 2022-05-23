Biden Vows to Help Resolve Abduction Issue

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 23 (Jiji Press)--U.S. President Joe Biden pledged to work closely with the Japanese government to achieve an early solution to the issue of Japanese nationals abducted by North Korea decades ago, during a meeting with family members of the abductees in Tokyo on Monday.

The meeting took place at the State Guest House and was attended by 11 family members, including Takuya Yokota, 53-year-old head of a group for abductee families and the younger brother of Megumi, who was abducted in 1977 at the age of 13.

Takuya expressed his frustration and sorrow, explaining to Biden that his father, Shigeru, died without being able to be reunited with his daughter.

"All family members of the abductees feel the same pain," Takuya said.

"I want my mother to see Megumi on Japanese soil," he added, pinning hopes that the United States will make efforts to realize such a moment.

