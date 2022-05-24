Father Continues to Seek Truth 25 Years after Murder of His Son

Newsfrom Japan

Kobe, May 24 (Jiji Press)--A quarter century after Jun Hase was murdered in Kobe, Hyogo Prefecture, western Japan, his father urged the man who committed the crime to answer his family's question: why did the 11-year-old boy have to be killed?

"Why did the life of my second son have to be taken? You are obliged to answer the question," Hase's 66-year-old father, Mamoru, said in a message to the offender as part of a comment he released via the family's lawyer.

Tuesday marks 25 years since the death of Hase. Between February and May of 1997, the man, who was 14 at that time, attacked five elementary school children, killing Hase and Ayaka Yamashita, who was 10.

After his arrest, the man was admitted to a juvenile medical reformatory. He sent a letter to Hase's family ahead of the anniversary of the boy's death every year from 2004, when he was released from the institution. The letters stopped arriving in 2018, however.

"We have been continuing to seek a true answer," the father said in the comment.

