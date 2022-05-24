Sunken Boat Falls to Seabed during Salvage Work

Newsfrom Japan

Shari, Hokkaido, May 24 (Jiji Press)--The Kazu I tour boat, which sank off Hokkaido last month and was being towed for salvage, fell to the seabed at a depth of 182 meters Tuesday, the Japan Coast Guard said.

There was a report at 10:20 a.m. (1:20 a.m. GMT) from the company the JCG commissioned to salvage the ship that it has dropped the Kazu I to the seabed, according to the 1st Regional Coast Guard Headquarters, based in the city of Otaru in the northernmost prefecture.

At 11:42 a.m., an unmanned submersible found the boat with its bottom on the seabed 11 kilometers west of the Utoro fishing port in the Hokkaido town of Shari. The boat appeared to retain its original shape.

The headquarters and others plan to start work to collect the ship.

The ship was on its way to waters near another port in Shari, towed by a multipurpose work vessel. Before the incident, the Kazu I was scheduled to be raised above the sea surface near the port Tuesday.

