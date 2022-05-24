Sunken Boat Falls to Seafloor during Salvage Work

Newsfrom Japan

Shari, Hokkaido, May 24 (Jiji Press)--The Kazu I tour boat, which sank off the Shiretoko Peninsula in Hokkaido last month and was being towed for salvage, fell to the seafloor at a depth of 182 meters Tuesday, the Japan Coast Guard said the same day.

There was a report at 10:20 a.m. (1:20 a.m. GMT) from a company the JCG commissioned to salvage the Kazu I that the boat had dropped to the seafloor, according to the 1st Regional Coast Guard Headquarters, based in the city of Otaru in the northernmost prefecture.

The wreck, which had been lifted close to the surface by a multipurpose work barge operated by Nippon Salvage Co. and tied to the vessel by nylon slings, dropped off between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.

At 11:42 a.m., a remotely operated vehicle, or ROV, located the Kazu I with its bottom on the seafloor 11 kilometers west of Utoro Port in the town of Shari. It appeared to retain its original shape.

Later, it was found that two of the five slings had been cut.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]