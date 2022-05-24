Kishida Raps Russia at Quad Summit in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 24 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at a Quad summit in Tokyo on Tuesday repeated his condemnation of Russia for its continuing invasion of Ukraine.

The Russian action is "a head-on challenge" to the principles written in the U.N. Charter, Kishida, the host of the closely watched four-way summit, said. Apparently bearing the rise of China in mind, he said that a similar thing must never be allowed to happen in the Indo-Pacific region.

The fourth Quad summit, held at the prime minister's office, was also joined by U.S. President Joe Biden, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who took office on Monday following his Labor Party's victory in Saturday's general election in the Oceanian country.

The four leaders are believed to have affirmed their countries' cooperation to realize a free and open Indo-Pacific. Kishida is slated to announce a joint statement from the Quad leaders at a press conference later on Tuesday.

At the meeting, the Japanese leader said that the Russian aggression against Ukraine is shaking the very foundation of the international order. "Under the difficult circumstances, it is extremely significant that we gather here and show to the international community our steadfast commitment to our shared vision of (realizing) a free and open Indo-Pacific," Kishida said.

