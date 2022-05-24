Quad Leaders Express Opposition to Coercive Actions

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 24 (Jiji Press)--The leaders of the Quad countries of Japan, the United States, Australia and India expressed strong opposition Tuesday to any coercive, provocative or unilateral actions, apparently referring to China's rise in the region.

"We strongly oppose any coercive, provocative or unilateral actions that seek to change the status quo and increase tensions in the area," the four leaders said in a joint statement released after their summit in Tokyo.

The Quad leaders only shared concerns over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, apparently in consideration to India, which has long friendly relationship with Moscow.

The fourth Quad summit brought together Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, U.S. President Joe Biden, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who took office on Monday.

"We were able to tell the world that the four leaders will make utmost efforts to realize a free and open Indo-Pacific," Kishida, who chaired the meeting, told a press conference after the summit.

