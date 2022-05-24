Unilaterally Changing Status Quo Never Permissible: Quad Leaders

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 24 (Jiji Press)--The leaders of the Quad countries of Japan, the United States, Australia and India on Tuesday shared the recognition that unilaterally changing the status quo by force must never be allowed in any region.

At their summit in Tokyo, the Quad leaders shared concerns over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who chaired the meeting, U.S. President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed that the principles of the rule of law, sovereignty and territorial integrity must be protected in any region.

The four leaders agreed to cooperate to achieve the complete denuclearization of North Korea and to work hard to realize a free and open Indo-Pacific.

Apparently keeping China in mind, they also expressed strong opposition to coercive, provocative and unilateral action.

