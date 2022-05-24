Japan's COVID-19 Daily Count Down 4,516

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 24 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 32,382 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, down by 4,516 from a week before.

New COVID-19 fatalities totaled 42, including five in Tokyo. The number of patients with severe symptoms across the country rose by four from Monday to 100.

In Tokyo, the daily count of new cases came to 3,271, marking a decrease of 392 from a week earlier and the 11th consecutive day of week-on-week decline.

The seven-day average of new infections in the capital fell 8.0 pct from a week before to 3,453.9. The number of patients with severe symptoms stood at four, unchanged from Monday.

