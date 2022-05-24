Chinese, Russian Bombers Fly around Japan as Quad Leaders Meet in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 24 (Jiji Press)--A total of six Chinese and Russian bombers flew around Japan on Tuesday, when a Quad summit was held in Tokyo, the Japanese Defense Ministry said the same day.

Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi criticized that the joint operation was intended to demonstrate the two countries' presence to Japan, the host of the four-way meeting of the Japanese, U.S., Australian and Indian leaders, and that the action was "more provocative than before."

"Japan cannot overlook the fact that China has taken a joint action with aggressor Russia" at a time when the international community is trying to stop Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Kishi went on to say.

Meanwhile, the Russian Defense Ministry claimed that it conducted a joint patrol with China.

According to the Japanese ministry, two Chinese H-6 bombers and two Russian TU-95 bombers flew to skies north of Miyako Island in the southernmost Japan prefecture of Okinawa after meeting over the Sea of Japan.

