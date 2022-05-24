Kishida, Albanese Agree to Cooperate over Security

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 24 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his Australian counterpart, Anthony Albanese, agreed on Tuesday to work together to realize a free and open Indo-Pacific and bolster security cooperation.

At a meeting held at the State Guest House in Tokyo, Kishida and Albanese criticized Russia for its invasion of Ukraine and shared the view that similar actions should not happen in the Indo-Pacific region.

Kishida congratulated Albanese over his Labor Party's victory in Saturday's general election in Australia. Albanese took office on Monday following the election victory.

Given the severe security environment in the region, the two nations will have to further beef up their strategic partnership, Kishida said.

Saying that Australia will not drastically change its foreign policy despite the change in government, Albanese voiced his hopes to deepen cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.

