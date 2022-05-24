Japan to Vow to Bolster Defense Capability

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 24 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government will pledge to drastically beef up the country's defense capability to safeguard its national security, according to a draft of its annual economic and fiscal policy guidelines.

The draft says the country needs to respond to a security situation that has been increasingly severe due to China's rise and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Japan will strengthen its stand-off defense capability and the defense of outer space and cyberspace by significantly increasing its defense spending under a fiscal 2023 government budget, according to the draft guidelines.

The draft says the government will attach importance to economic security in updating its national security strategy late this year.

The government will provide financial assistance to ensure stable supplies of strategic products such as semiconductors.

