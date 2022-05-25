Kishida, Modi Vow to Ensure Free Indo-Pacific

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 24 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, agreed Tuesday to step up efforts to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

The two leaders, meeting in Tokyo, agreed that Japan and India will cooperate over the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, a U.S.-led regional grouping launched Monday.

Kishida and Modi confirmed that their countries will hold a second meeting of foreign and defense ministers at an early date. They agreed to conduct their first joint fighter exercises at an early date.

The Japanese leader expressed his gratitude for the role that Modi played when the leaders of the Quad countries of Japan, the United States, Australia and India adopted a joint statement earlier in the day expressing strong opposition to any coercive, provocative or unilateral actions in the region.

Modi said he is pleased to see progress in the Quad framework.

