China Protests over Quad Summit

Beijing, May 25 (Jiji Press)--The Chinese Foreign Ministry protested on Tuesday night over a summit meeting of the Quad countries of Japan, the United States, Australia and India held in Tokyo the same day.

The ministry said Liu Jinsong, director-general of its Department of Asian Affairs, lodged a strict protest against the Japanese side's incorrect speech and action and expressed strong dissatisfaction and serious concerns at an emergency meeting with Fumio Shimizu, Japanese envoy extraordinary and minister plenipotentiary to China.

The Japanese side said Shimizu told Liu that his country cannot accept the Chinese side's protest.

In Tuesday's meeting, the Quad leaders confirmed that their countries strongly oppose any coercive actions, apparently having in mind China's rise in the region.

