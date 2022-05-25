N. Korea Fires 3 Ballistic Missiles, Possibly Including ICBM

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, May 25 (Jiji Press)--North Korea fired three ballistic missiles toward the Sea of Japan from an area including Pyongyang Sunan International Airport on Wednesday morning, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

They are believed to have included an intercontinental ballistic missile and a short-range ballistic missile, according to the South Korean government.

The Japanese government detected North Korea's firing of at least two missiles, which fell into waters outside Japan's exclusive economic zone. Tokyo is looking into the possibility of another missile having been launched.

The latest missile launches were apparently intended to coincide with the completion of U.S. President Joe Biden's trip to South Korea and Japan through Tuesday. During Biden's talks with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, held separately, the leaders affirmed the importance of Japan-U.S.-South Korea cooperation in responding to North Korea's threats.

The U.S. Indo-Pacific Command released a statement saying that it has detected multiple missile launches by North Korea and that Pyongyans's illegal weapons development is destabilizing the region. The command also stressed that the United States' defense obligations to Japan and South Korea are unwavering.

