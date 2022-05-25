Japan Plans to Scrap Health Insurance Cards

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 25 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry plans to scrap the current system of health insurance cards in principle, in order to promote the use of My Number social security and taxation identification cards for proof of health insurance eligibility, it was learned Wednesday.

The plan was presented to a subcommittee of the Social Security Council, which advises the health minister, the same day.

The ministry also plans to require medical institutions and pharmacies nationwide to introduce systems necessary for accepting My Number cards as health insurance certificates from April next year.

The use of My Number cards as health insurance certificates began in earnest last October. While the government is aiming to make the cards available for use at all medical institutions and pharmacies in principle by the end of next March, only about 20 pct of such facilities have introduced systems for accepting the cards so far.

Under the ministry proposal, medical institutions will be required to introduce the necessary systems from April 2023, while health insurance associations will be able to choose whether to issue existing health insurance cards or switch to the My Number card system during the fiscal year starting in April 2024.

