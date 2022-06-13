TOKYO REPORT: Megaquake in Capital Likely to Leave 4.53 M. Stranded with No Way Home

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 13 (Jiji Press)--If the “Big One” strikes Tokyo during daytime, approximately 4.53 million people will be left stranded in the metropolis with no way home, a number greater than in the aftermath of the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

The disquieting scenario was provided by the Tokyo metropolitan government in late May in its latest report on estimated damage from the long-feared massive earthquake striking directly beneath the Japanese capital.

The report also shed light on new challenges in disaster preparation and response that have gained urgency due to the proliferation of high-rise condominium buildings and the accelerated aging of the population.

At the same time, the metropolitan government said the death toll and property damage from such a powerful quake in Tokyo can be reduced sharply, depending on progress in work to boost the seismic capacity of homes and related efforts to improve disaster preparedness.

