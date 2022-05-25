Not Allowing Justice Review by Japanese Abroad Ruled Unconstitutional

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 25 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled a law unconstitutional for not allowing Japanese nationals living abroad to vote on whether justices of the top court are qualified for the job.

The justice review law does not at all allow expatriates to exercise the right to cast such votes, and this amounts to "a violation of the Constitution," Presiding Justice Naoto Otani said as he handed down the ruling at the Grand Bench of the top Japanese court. This was the first such ruling by the top court.

All justices involved in the hearing related to the case supported the view.

The court also ordered the government to pay damages, recognizing that the Diet, the country's parliament, has failed to take legislative action to correct the situation without due reasons for a long period of time.

The internal affairs ministry is expected to consider revising the law to enable Japanese abroad to cast votes on the review of Supreme Court justices.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]