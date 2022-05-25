Panel Warns of Easy Decision over Defense Spending in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 25 (Jiji Press)--An advisory panel to the Japanese finance minister Wednesday warned against making an easy decision to increase defense spending.

"The scale of spending should not be decided first," the Fiscal System Council said, reacting unfavorably to growing calls from government and ruling coalition officials for drastically increasing defense spending.

The panel said that "it is impossible to fulfill defense capabilities continuously and sufficiently without an economically, financially and fiscally strong macrostructure." It added the country "might lose without even fighting.

The council urged the government to stick to its goal of achieving a primary budget surplus by fiscal 2025, which ends in March 2026.

It pointed to the need to "establish a sustainable fiscal structure capable of dealing with possible crises."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]