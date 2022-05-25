Japan's COVID-19 Daily Count Down 6,961

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 25 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 35,190 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, down by 6,961 from a week before.

New COVID-19 fatalities totaled 43. The number of patients with severe symptoms rose by three from Tuesday to 103.

In Tokyo, the daily count of new cases came to 3,929, marking a decrease of 406 from a week earlier and the 12th straight day of week-on-week fall.

There were eight new COVID-19 fatalities in the Japanese capital.

The seven-day average of new cases in Tokyo fell 8.2 pct from a week before to 3,393. The number of patients with severe symptoms stood at four, unchanged from Tuesday.

