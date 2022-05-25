Tokyo Reports 3,929 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 25 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo confirmed 3,929 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, marking a decrease of 406 from a week earlier and the 12th straight day of week-on-week fall.

There were eight new COVID-19 fatalities in the Japanese capital.

The seven-day average of new cases fell 8.2 pct from a week before to 3,393. The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms stood at four, unchanged from Tuesday.

