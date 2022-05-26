Envoy Raps Hiroshima for Not Inviting Russians to Peace Ceremony

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 26 (Jiji Press)--Russian Ambassador to Japan Mikhail Galuzin has criticized the atomic-bombed western Japan city of Hiroshima for its decision not to invite representatives of Russia and Belarus to an annual peace memorial ceremony to be held in the city on Aug. 6.

In a statement posted on the Telegram messaging app on Wednesday, Galuzin slammed the decision as a shameful measure taken by the self-proclaimed leaders of the anti-nuclear movement.

The ambassador also said that fabricated stories about the possibility of Russia using nuclear weapons in Ukraine are being spread in Hiroshima. He claimed that Russia's military operations in Ukraine are intended to promote "denazification" and insisted that forging an alliance with Nazism was a factor behind the collapse of Japan as a whole in 1945.

Earlier this month, Hiroshima decided not to invite Russian and Belarusian officials to the ceremony, held annually on the anniversary of the Aug. 6, 1945, U.S. atomic bombing of the city, apparently in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which started on Feb. 24. Belarus is believed to be providing support to Russia for the invasion.

