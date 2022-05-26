Kishida Vows to Strengthen Defense Capabilities

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 26 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Thursday that his government will secure necessary funding to strengthen the country's defense capabilities drastically.

Kishida made the comments at a meeting of the Budget Committee of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament, after he pledged a substantial increase in Japan's defense spending at Monday's summit with U.S. President Joe Biden in Tokyo.

On the possibility that Japan will possess the capability to attack enemy bases, Kishida said he will "calmly consider all options including acquiring a counterstrike capability."

The prime minister pledged continued efforts to maintain trust in so-called extended deterrence, including the nuclear umbrella, after Biden reiterated the U.S. commitment to it during the bilateral summit.

Kishida said it is important to promote long-term investments, including by the Government Pension Investment Fund, which operates public pension funds, in startup companies.

