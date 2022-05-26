Prep Work Begins to Salvage Sunken Tour Boat Again

Newsfrom Japan

Shari, Hokkaido, May 26 (Jiji Press)--Preparation work to salvage the Kazu I tour boat, which has fallen on to the seafloor while being towed after its sinking last month, started off the town of Shari on the Shiretoko Peninsula in Hokkaido on Thursday morning.

The sunken ship dropped to the bottom of the sea again, at a depth of some 180 meters at a point 11 kilometers west of Utoro Port in Shari, during Tuesday's operation to salvage it as two of the five nylon slings tied to the boat were cut.

The Kazu I sank off the peninsula on April 23 during a tour with 26 people--24 passengers and two crew members--on board.

The preparation work for the second attempt to salvage the Kazu I is being conducted by the Japan Coast Guard's regional headquarters in Hokkaido, Japan's northernmost prefecture, and a company commissioned by the JCG.

They plan to lift the boat to the sea surface and tow it to a point close to Utoro Port later on Thursday. The boat will then be loaded onto a work barge on Thursday night.

